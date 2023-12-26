First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (FBTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FBTT remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.
About First Bankers Trustshares
