First Capital Realty Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCR traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.86. 3,044,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The company had revenue of C$168.88 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

