First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $215.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $879,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.