First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.09. 49,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.48.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$272.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1115926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on FN

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 455,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,827,223. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.