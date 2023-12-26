First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

