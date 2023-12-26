First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Raised by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,482. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

