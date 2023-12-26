First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

