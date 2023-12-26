First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

