Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,355 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,651. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

