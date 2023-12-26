Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,925 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

