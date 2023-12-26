Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.82. 132,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,693. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

