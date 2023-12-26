Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 13,973 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 1.79% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 310,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

