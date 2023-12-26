Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 14,762 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

