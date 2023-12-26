Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 3,121 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

IWY traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $175.27. 93,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

