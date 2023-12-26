Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. 900,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

