Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

