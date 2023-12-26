Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.