Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,487. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
