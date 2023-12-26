Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. 38,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

