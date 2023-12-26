Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 2,959,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,643. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.