Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,523 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 160,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,422. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

