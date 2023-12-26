Flagstar Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after buying an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 270,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,214. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.