Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.70. 993,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

