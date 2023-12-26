Flare Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.27 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Flare has a total market cap of $518.43 million and $13.27 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,705,399,497 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,705,399,498.149776 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01695534 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,434,282.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

