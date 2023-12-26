FlatQube Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $1,107.28 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.20522747 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,027.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

