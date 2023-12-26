Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Trimmed by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 1.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.