FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Holdings Lifted by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 79.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 134,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 635.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 17,025 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $520.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

