FUNToken (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.37 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $76.09 million and $3.37 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

