GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $21.17

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $21.85. GAP shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,293,900 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

GAP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s payout ratio is 600.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

