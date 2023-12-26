Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,757 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 8.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.