GEM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,231,000 after acquiring an additional 85,639 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 186,308 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $60.32.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.