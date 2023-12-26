GEM Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.