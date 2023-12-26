GEM Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $42.93.
About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
