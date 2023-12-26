GEM Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 138,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.