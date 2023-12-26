GICTrade (GICT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,251.18

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $91.28 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91818909 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

