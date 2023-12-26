GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.40. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 355,389 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 12.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.37.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

