Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,726,000.

LIT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 199,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

