GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 19.2 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.14.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

