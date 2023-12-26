Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.49

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 217942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

