Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 298,434 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 128,994 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

