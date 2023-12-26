Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRP.U traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

