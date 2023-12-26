Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$131.46 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
