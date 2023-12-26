Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 419,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

