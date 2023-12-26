Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock remained flat at $36.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 692,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.