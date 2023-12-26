Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. 2,176,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,160. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

