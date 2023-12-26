Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Newmont by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 2,363,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

