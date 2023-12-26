Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 21,689 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.94. 237,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

