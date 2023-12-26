Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 99,820 VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 99,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 4,350.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth $147,000.
VanEck VietnamETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 293,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.
The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
