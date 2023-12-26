Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28,988.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 271,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after buying an additional 270,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 586,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,774. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

