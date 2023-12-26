Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $74,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 3,564,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,197,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

