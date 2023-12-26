Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $127.52. 974,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. General Electric has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

